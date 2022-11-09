What’s former Cardiff City and Coventry City man Aron Gunnarsson up to these days?

Cardiff City and Coventry City both had Aron Gunnarsson on their books during his time on these shores.

Cardiff City and Coventry City’s former midfielder Gunnarsson, now 33, started his career in Iceland with Thor Akureyri before earning a move to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

Two years with the Dutch side yielded just one senior outing but he then earned a move to England with Coventry City.

It was with the Sky Blues where Gunnarsson’s career took off, quickly becoming a popular figure among supporters after signing for Chris Coleman’s side. He was named the club’s Player of the Season in his first campaign and held down a regular role throughout his three years with the club, playing 40 or more Championship games in all three seasons.

Coventry City fans would have hoped he could stay on board for longer but in 2011, Malky Mackay signed Gunnarsson for Cardiff City.

Again, he became a popular figure and a first-team mainstay, helping the Bluebirds win promotion to the Premier League in his second season. Their top-flight stay only lasted a year but he would lead them back to the promised land again in the 2017/18 season, earning the South Welsh side’s 2017 Player of the Year award for his efforts.

Cardiff City were relegated from the Premier League again though after just one season and would leave the club at the end of that campaign.

But what’s Gunnarsson up to these days?

Well, after leaving Cardiff City in the summer of 2019, Gunnarsson would head to Qatar with Al-Arabi.

That’s where he remains today too. At the age of 33, the Iceland international has now played 78 times for the club. He’s moved into a deeper role to play as a centre-back for the Qatar Stars League team too, again becoming a key player.

Gunnarsson is still an Iceland regular too having captained the country for the best part of 10 years now. His most recent cap was his 100th, coming against Saudi Arabia last Sunday.

He may not be playing against the highest level of opposition anymore over in Qatar, but Gunnarsson will be fondly remembered by both Cardiff City and Coventry City fans for his time in the EFL.