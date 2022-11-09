What’s former Burnley and Stoke City man Stephen Ward up to these days?

Burnley and Stoke City both had Stephen Ward on their books during his playing career.

Burnley and Stoke City’s former defender Ward, now 37, started out his career in his home country of Ireland.

He made a name for himself as a winger for Bohemians and eventually earned himself a move to Wolves in 2007. His stay at Molineux was perhaps the most notable of his career, notching up 239 appearances for the club and also transitioning into a left-back role.

His seven-and-a-half-year stay at Molineux came to an end in the summer of 2014, when he was snapped up by Burnley following a season-long loan spell with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ward would remain with the Clarets for five years, becoming a loyal servant under Sean Dyche after enduring an injury-hit first campaign at Turf Moor. He helped them back to the Premier League and proved an important figure in keeping the Clarets in the top-tier, also missing only 10 games as Dyche’s side earned Europa League qualification in the 2017/18 season.

The last season with Burnley was a tricky one though, falling behind Charlie Taylor in the pecking order before his release.

Ward then signed for Stoke City on a free transfer but his time there wasn’t quite as memorable. He was hampered by injury and was unable to nail down a regular role, leading to his release after just a single season in Staffordshire.

Dublin-born Ward then spent season-long spells with Ipswich Town and Walsall, eventually hanging up his boots earlier this year at the age of 36 and with 569 career appearances to his name.

But what’s Ward up to these days?

Well, as many ex-players do, Ward has began a career in the dugout after deciding to hang up his boots.

He took up his first coaching role post-retirement with National League North side Brackley Town, joining the club as assistant manager to Roger Johnson, a former Birmingham City and Cardiff City defender who he played alongside at Wolves.

It’s been a good start to life with the club too. In the six league games since their arrival, Brackley have won four and drawn two, leaving them 2nd in the table, tied on points with Darlington at the top.

Obviously, it’s still the early days of Ward’s career in the dugout, but he’s made a promising start as Johnson’s no.2. He’s fondly remembered for his playing career, especially at Burnley and Wolves, but it will be interesting to see if his coaching legacy can usurp his playing one.