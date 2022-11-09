Transfer Tracker: The latest on Manchester United’s links to Norwich City star Max Aarons

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road in recent weeks, with Manchester United being mentioned as a possible destination.

Aarons, 22, has been a key member of the Norwich City XI for the past five seasons now.

The pacey right-back has established himself as one of the most exciting defensive talents in the country and in the past, he’s been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Recently though, it’s Manchester United who’ve been linked with the Englishman.

So what’s the latest on Aarons to Manchester United?

Football Insider said at the end of last month that United had shortlisted Aarons ahead of the January transfer window, and that the Canaries value Aarons at around £15million.

Aarons is being tipped as a potential replacement for Manchester United’s current first-choice right-back Diogo Dalot who is out of contract next summer.

But last week, it was reported that United are set to trigger a one-year extension to keep Dalot at the club beyond next year, so whether or not Erik ten Hag is still keen on a right-back signing this January remains to be seen.

Also last week, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke said that a move to Old Trafford is one that Aarons would find hard to turn down.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I think it would be a no-brainer for Max Aarons if Manchester United came calling for him.

“He wants to be playing in the Premier League and he doesn’t want to be playing in the Championship.

“He’s got really big aspirations and he’s been linked with a number of top clubs over the years, so I think the opportunity to go to Old Trafford would be something he couldn’t turn down.”

Aarons was dropped in two successive games before returning to the starting XI against Rotherham United last time out.

He’s struggled for consistency this season and his recent form may well deter Manchester United or any other interested party from making a move in January.

But he remains a prospect and having been with Norwich City for a long time now, it seems like Aarons is in need of a new challenge, and this upcoming January transfer window seems like it could be an interesting one for Aarons.