‘That should give Warne some hope’ – Liverpool v Derby County prediction: The72

Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Liverpool come into their midweek cup clash with Derby County off the back of an impressive win over Spurs at the weekend.

Mo Salah has been back amongst the goals but it’s still been a poor campaign to date for Jurgen Klopp’s side. They sit down in 8th in the Premier League table and despite their busy schedule, a cup run could be good for morale and momentum at Anfield.

As for Derby County, they’ve sprung a surprise or two in this competition before and will be hopeful of pulling off another big shock as they travel to Merseyside.

The Rams are still searching for consistency under Paul Warne though, and he’ll know the magnitude of the task awaiting. The League One side sit 7th in the third-tier table and have two wins, two draws and two losses in their last six.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“As much as Liverpool have been out of sorts for much of this season, they should have the quality in their ranks to pick up a pretty routine win against Derby County here.

“Klopp likes to take the chance to rotate his squad in the cup competitions and I can’t see that being any different here. That should give Warne some hope, but I can’t see them troubling the Premier League side much.

“Derby have launched an upset or two in the past, but this should be a home win.”

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Derby County

Luke Phelps

“Derby County will have to put in a really special performance to leave Anfield with anything tonight. But it’s going to be a great night for the travelling fans and a good experience for the players.

“I think Liverpool will field a fairly makeshift team, but even then, it’ll still be a team full of talent and so I think Liverpool will get through this game fairly easily tonight.

“If Derby can get on the scoresheet or even take it down to the last few minutes of the game, then that will be a massive result for them. But I think that’s unlikely.”

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Derby County