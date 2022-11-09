Sheffield Wednesday hopeful of loan exit for 20-year-old, reveals coach

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to loan out young goalkeeper Luke Jackson, U23s boss Neil Thompson has told The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday see a whole host of their youth talents spend time out on loan in non-league football.

Among those to taste senior football away from Hillsborough is young ‘keeper Jackson, who spent a short spell in the National League North with Guiseley last season. Much of his development has been with the Owls’ academy though.

Now, it seems the League One side are hopeful of giving the talented shot-stopper a shot at some more senior minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday’s U23s boss Neil Thompson has told The Star that, as the oldest of the current academy goalkeepers, Jackson’s ideal scenario would be to head out on loan and get some first-team experience.

That would leave Pierce Charles and Jack Hall in the youth ranks, both of whom are tipped for bright futures.

Here’s what Thompson had to say on Jackson:

“With Luke being the oldest one, I think the ideal scenario for him moving forward is going out and getting that loan experience – but that takes a bit of time to do and somebody has to come in and say they’ll take him.”

Best for development?

Plenty of players have shown that they don’t necessarily need that senior game time under their belt before pushing into the first-team, but for Jackson at Sheffield Wednesday, it seems best.

He’s already played plenty of youth football and with Cameron Dawson and David Stockdale the main senior options in between the sticks, a senior call-up to Darren Moore’s side doesn’t look to be on the cards soon.

In the meantime, picking up some valuable minutes away from Hillsborough on loan could aid his development.

It remains to be seen if a move pans out though, with Thompson aware that a move might not come to fruition over night.