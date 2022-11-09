Richie Wellens makes Leyton Orient contract statement after AFC Wimbledon defeat

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has said he would sign a new contract with the club tomorrow in the wake of their 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Leyton Orient’s midweek loss to Johnnie Jackson’s Dons was just their second league defeat of the season.

It halted a three-game winning streak but the O’s remain top of the table and comfortably inside the automatic promotion spots. They’re three points clear of 2nd placed Stevenage and 4th placed Barrow are still eight points away from the table-toppers.

Following the defeat, Wellens didn’t get too down after goals from Ayoub Assal and Harry Pell sent Orient home with nothing. Speaking with the club’s official website (quotes via the Newham Recorder), he expressed his excitement for the future and said he’d sign a new deal tomorrow if offered one.

He said:

“We’re at the first stage. I’m excited, I love this football club.

“I’m excited about it, I’ll sign a new contract tomorrow because I love it and I want to stay here because I know where we can get to. And we will get there. The fans will go home today disappointed but I love this club and we’ll get there.

“But we have to take our time. We can’t over-react, we’re at a process, and when we came in if we would’ve said now, we’re sitting on 26-27 points and we’re seventh or eighth, we would’ve gone ‘yeah, we’ll take it’.”

A bright future under Wellens…

Leyton Orient’s season so far has been a strong one and they’re looking like serious title contenders. Bumps in the road like a midweek defeat to the Dons are inevitable, but as Wellens said himself, it’s key to not get too down when things don’t go their way.

The 42-year-old knows all about fighting for promotion now and after a difficult last job with Doncaster Rovers, the job done at Brisbane Road has certainly proven Wellens as one of the division’s top bosses.

Securing his long-term future would only further boost morale at the League Two club, with the boss seemingly in for the long haul at Leyton Orient. After some difficult years, it’s great to see the O’s back at the upper-end of the fourth-tier, with the ambitious Wellens excited about just where he can take the club.