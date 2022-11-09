Opinion: Beale should use his connections to bring Aston Villa outcast to QPR in January

QPR have come into some poor form ahead of the World Cup break, with the R’s having dropped down into 6th place of the table following a run of four games without a win.

Back-to-back defeats has seen QPR fall seven points behind league leaders Burnley. The upcoming World Cup break looks like it’ll come at a good time for the R’s, and the January transfer window might come to their aid as well.

Manager Mick Beale will surely have an idea of where he needs to bolster his side in the winter transfer window. There’s a few areas in this QPR side that are starting to be exposed and particularly in these last four games, QPR have struggled going forward.

They’ve scored just once in those four games. Beale may well fancy adding a new attacking option to his side in January with Tyler Roberts having struggled for fitness, whilst there remains a lot of pressure on the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to deliver.

But one name who could be a great fit for QPR, and who may well be sent out on loan in January, is Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

The youngster was linked with a loan move to QPR last summer. But he was kept at Villa Park where he’s made just five Premier League appearances so far this season.

Despite impressing on loan with Preston North End in the Championship last season, Archer has been barely used at Aston Villa and like last season, the Villa officials might feel like another January loan is in order, and a temporary switch to QPR could be perfect for Archer.

Beale will obviously know all about Archer and Aston Villa will obviously know about Beale too, so he could yet be trusted with helping to develop Archer in the second half of the season.

The prolific 20-year-old would really compliment the likes of Willock and Chair in this current QPR attack – he’s a versatile attacker who would be able to replace either Willock or Chair, or play in a no.9 position to take the strain off of Lyndon Dykes a bit.

Expect interest in Archer to flare up again in the New Year, and expect QPR to be mentioned once again – if Beale can get this deal over the line then it could help fire QPR back into the automatic promotion spots.