Manchester United man in? All the Middlesbrough transfer rumours you need to know as we near the January transfer window

Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick are slowly starting to creep up the Championship table, with a 3-0 win at Blackpool last weekend seeing them go four points clear of the drop zone.

There’s definite signs of improvement at Middlesbrough since Carrick took charge. He’s so far overseen four games with two wins, a draw, and one defeat from those four.

His side sit in 16th place of the Championship table as things stand, with a trip to Norwich City being their final game before we break for the World Cup.

The January transfer window follows the World Cup break, and here we look at all the latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours as near January…

Zidane Iqbal in?

Manchester United prodigy Zidane Iqbal has been linked with a potential move to Middlesbrough ahead of January.

The Iraq international is a product of the Red Devils’ youth academy, but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club – h has featured in the EFL Trophy and in the Champions League for United though.

It’s been reported that Carrick wants to use his Old Trafford connections to bring Iqbal to the club in the New Year.

Isaiah Jones to the PL?

Jones is once again being linked with a Premier League move ahead of the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace and West Ham the two teams being mentioned alongside the Boro man.

He’s been impressive once again this season, albeit inconsistent at times, and he looks set to remain as a key player under Carrick.

And so it makes sense that Middlesbrough are said to have no intention to sell Jones midway through this season, although an official bid from either Palace or West Ham could prove too enticing for Boro to turn down.

Tom Bayliss in?

Late last month, it was claimed that Middlesbrough are among a number of teams keen on Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss.

The 23-year-old has featured 16 times in League One so far this season, scoring three and assisting two, with Boro said to be rivalling the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, and Reading for his signature.

Little has been said of the links since, but it’s certainly one to watch out for in the New Year.

1 of 40 Who currently wears the number 21 shirt for Middlesbrough? Riley McGree Massimo Luongo Caolan Boyd-Munce Marcus Forss

Darnell Fisher out?

Darnell Fisher has endured a tough spell since joining Boro last year. The ex-Preston North End man has featured just 12 times in the Championship since arriving and ahead of January, The Sun has claimed that Fisher is wanted on loan by Derby County.

Rams boss Paul Warne played down the rumour, but it definitely seems like Fisher could be in line for a loan move when he’s back from injury with his first-team chances looking limited for the 28-year-old as things stand.