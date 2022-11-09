Luton Town managerial latest: Ex-Aston Villa coach one of three contenders linked as Jones heads for Southampton talks

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones’ heavy links with a move to managerless Southampton have caught many by surprise over the past few days.

Luton Town confirmed in a club statement on Monday that they had granted the Welshman permission to speak with the Saints after their Tuesday night clash with Stoke City.

And after the midweek defeat, Jones stated he will be going to speak with Southampton, though insisted a decision hasn’t been made yet and that it would take ‘something really special’ to tempt him away from Kenilworth Road.

Unsurprisingly, speculation has now ensued over who could take over at Luton Town, so we provide the latest here…

So who has been linked with the Hatters?

What needs to be stressed first is that Jones is still Luton Town boss and, as he said last night, he’s not made his mind up at this moment in time by any means.

The quickly approaching World Cup break would also give the Hatters good time to identify the suitable replacement too, but it remains to be seen if they want to find their replacement as quick as possible.

Bournemouth’s interim manager Gary O’Neil was one of the first linked with the Kenilworth Road post. He’s made a good impression since taking the reigns following Scott Parker’s sacking and could be a good fit for the job at Luton Town.

A report from Football Insider then claimed on Tuesday afternoon that former Aston Villa assistant manager and ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was also viewed as a candidate alongside Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner.

Again, both Critchley and Bonner are highly-regarded, emerging coaches, so they could be sound options too.

It awaits to be seen just how the situation pans out regarding the manager’s job at Luton Town though, with Southampton seemingly set to hold talks with Jones today.