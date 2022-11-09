Liam Rosenior addresses Hull City’s links with Manchester United man + 46-year-old amid coach search

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said neither Manchester United U21s player-coach Tom Huddlestone or the out-of-work Shay Given will be one of his assistant coaches at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City’s new boss Rosenior is still in the process of building his backroom team on Humberside after taking charge.

He’s brought Justin Walker to the MKM Stadium with him but he’s still hopeful of adding another assistant coach to his ranks.

Now, he’s provided some clarity on links with two familiar faces.

BBC Radio Humberside (quotes via The Yorkshire Post) quizzed Rosenior on a possible swoop on Manchester United for former teammate Huddlestone, who currently holds a player-coach role with the Red Devils’ U21s. He was also asked about ex-goalkeeper Given, who he worked alongside at Derby County.

However, he stated that neither will be becoming his new no.2 at Hull City. Here’s what he had to say:

“No. I love Tom but he has got a great job at Man United. I said to him that one day we will work together but it won’t be this time.

"No. I love Tom but he has got a great job at Man United. I said to him that one day we will work together but it won't be this time.

"Shay is another one, it is not Shay. He had a fantastic career and is a great coach but he is not the person I am speaking about."

Making his mark at Hull City…

Rosenior will know that he needs to turn the tide with the Tigers as soon as possible. They're at risk of bring dragged into a relegation fight and bringing in his own coaching team will be vital in getting back on the right track.

Recruiting coaches who are align or are already clued up on the boss’ ethos will help for a smooth bedding in process for both the coaching team and the current Hull City players, so it will be hoped another coach can come in before Reading as aimed.

The Tigers picked up an important first win of Rosenior’s tenure on Tuesday night, overcoming Cardiff City away from home thanks to two goals in quick succession from midfielder Regan Slater.