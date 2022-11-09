Leeds United man in? All the Sheffield United transfer rumours you need to know as we approach the January transfer window

Sheffield United’s season so far has been impressive. But inconsistency sees the Blades sit just outside the automatic promotion places.

Sheffield United thumped Burnley 5-2 last weekend, before losing 1-0 at home to Rotherham United last night.

Consistency will be the key for Paul Heckingbottom and his side this season but so far, they’ve struggled for that, with the Blades having won just one of seven games in October.

But they remain in a strong position in the table and the January transfer window could yet be the deciding factor in whether or not they achieve promotion this season.

Here we look at all the latest Sheffield United transfer rumours ahead of January…

Stuart McKinstry in?

Sheffield United, Stoke City, and Burnley have all been mentioned alongside Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry this week.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan with Motherwell but sees his Leeds contract expire next summer, and he seems to be attracting a number of Championship clubs ahead of becoming a free agent.

Leroy Fer in?

Alan Nixon revealed last weekend that Sheffield United are keen on Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer.

He says that Sheffield United want to bolster their promotion push with a move for the ex-QPR, Norwich City, and Swansea City man, who is currently playing with Turkish top flight side Alanyaspor.

Fer is a player with Premier League pedigree, but he’s been playing in Turkey for the last two seasons and so whether or not he’d be able to cope with top-level Championship football remains to be seen.

Hassan Ayari out?

It’s been reported recently that Blades youngster Hassan Ayari is on trial with Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tunisian U20 international is yet to make his first-team debut for the Blades and it looks like he could be on his way out, with Heckingbottom recently revealing that Ayari wanted to leave last summer.

Anything on Sander Berge?

Berge is the Sheffield United player who’s often being linked with a move away. But the Norwegian is currently sidelined and he won’t be back in action until after the World Cup.

And this injury lay-off might deter some teams from taking another look in January, which would be good news for Sheffield United and their promotion push.

Nothing has been said of Berge in recent weeks.