Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Sheffield United starlet’s Owls trial continues, loan exit eyed for ‘keeper + more

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in 3rd in the League One table after a five-game undefeated run.

Sheffield Wednesday’s current focus is Carabao Cup action though. They face a currently managerless Southampton on Wednesday night, presenting Darren Moore’s side with a chance to provide an eye-catching cup upset before returning to league action vs Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

However, in the news surrounding the Owls, the youngsters have been a point of focus.

The situation surrounding current trialist Hassan Ayari is one that has attracted attention. It emerged that the Sheffield United starlet had linked up with Wednesday on trial last week, prompting Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom to say he’s free to leave after first expressing a desire to move on in the summer.

In new developments, it seems Ayari’s trial with the Owls is still ongoing. He netted the opening goal for Sheffield Wednesday’s youngsters against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday, and that will surely only boost his chances of landing a deal at Hillsborough.

4’ Goal. Sheffield Wednesday. Ayari opens the scoring for the visitors. [0-1] #CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) November 8, 2022

Elsewhere, U23s boss Neil Thompson has told The Star that the club are hoping to send young ‘keeper Luke Jackson on loan.

The 20-year-old tasted senior football with Guiseley last season but Thompson said that as the oldest of the current academy shot-stoppers, Jackson could benefit from getting some more first-team experience away from Hillsborough.

Finally, The Star has also reported that Sheffield Wednesday are keen to tie emerging midfielder Rio Shipston down to a new contract after he turned 18 earlier this week. He’s among the talents at Hillsborough tipped for a bright future and after recently making his senior debut, the Owls want to secure his future.

It is said talks over a deal are ‘well and truly underway’ as the League One club look to continue their proactive approach to securing youngsters’ futures.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Southampton kicks off at 19:45 tonight.