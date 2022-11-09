Key man off to Everton? All the Burnley transfer rumours you need to know as we near the January transfer window

Burnley look set to go into the World Cup break in 1st place of the Championship table, after a fine start to life under Vincent Kompany.

In just a few months at the club, Kompany has overseen a fairly drastic overhaul of the playing squad, whilst also transforming the ethos at the club.

Burnley have been given a new lease of life under Kompany who has the Clarets playing some impressive football, and right now, it looks like Burnley are the leading title contenders.

After the World Cup break, the January transfer window will give Kompany and Burnley another chance to bolster the playing squad and strengthen their promotion credentials.

Here we look at all the Burnley transfer rumours as we near the January transfer window…

Stuart McKinstry in?

Burnley have been mentioned alongside Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry this week.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Motherwell and sees his Leeds contract expire next year, with Burnley said to be rivalling Stoke City and Sheffield United for the youngster.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis on the move?

Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been in fine form for Burnley this season. But the centre-back is attracting some unwanted attention ahead of January with the likes of Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves said to be monitoring his situation.

And Everton were linked with a move for the 20-year-old earlier in the campaign, so it seems like the Toffees might be the most keen on Harwood-Bellis as things stand.

Konrad de la Fuente in?

Recent reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Burnley are among the sides keen on Marseille’s Konrad de la Fuente.

It’s said that the Clarets are one of five teams to have enquired about his availability ahead of January – de la Fuente is currently on loan at Olympiacos.

Manuel Benson to the MLS?

Manuel Benson has started to really shine for Burnley in recent weeks. But last month, Alan Nixon claimed that the Belgian was wanted by Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United, and that the MLS side had been watching over Benson in recent weeks.

It was a strange rumour and nothing much has been said of it since – Kompany will be hoping that it stays that way beyond January.

Loan players recalled?

Burnley have a couple of players who could be recalled from their current loan spells in January, with one of them being Nathan Tella.

The man on loan from Southampton has been in prolific form this season, and recently-sacked Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl refused to rule out the possibility of recalling Tella in the New Year.

Meanwhile, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he would asses Halil Dervisoglu’s situation at Turf Moor in January, with the Turkish striker having barely featured since arriving on loan in the summer.