John Eustace sheds light on absence of in-form Birmingham City man vs Swansea City

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has said Harlee Dean missed out on the 2-2 draw with Swansea City through ‘a slight knock’ picked up against Stoke City.

Birmingham City defender Dean’s career with the Blues looked to be heading towards a dead end under previous boss Lee Bowyer. He fell way down the pecking order and ended up out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

The 31-year-old has worked his way back to full fitness though and has been a mainstay in John Eustace’s side in recent weeks.

Dean helped keep four clean sheets in a seven-game run in the XI, but was a notable absentee for last night’s draw with Swansea City. Now, Eustace has shed light on his omission from the side.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, the Blues boss stated he picked up a slight knock against Stoke City at the weekend. He added it remains to be seen if he’s fit to return against Sunderland on Friday, saying:

“He took a slight knock on Saturday after his magnificent performance at Stoke, he wasn’t right for today and we will have to see if he will be right for Friday.”

1 of 20 Which currently Birmingham City player wears the shirt number 23? Jonathan Leko Harlee Dean Jobe Bellingham Emmanuel Longelo

In his absence…

Thankfully, it didn’t take too much shuffling to deal with Dean’s absence against Swansea City.

Jordan Graham came into the Birmingham City starting XI on the right-hand side, with Maxime Colin moving into the back three alongside loan favourites Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson. If Dean remains sidelined for the clash with Sunderland later this week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him deploy the same system.

Fingers will be crossed over the centre-back’s fitness though. He’s played a valuable role in an impressive back three since his return to the side and it will be hoped that can continue for some time to come.

If not though, the World Cup break is now just days away, and that would allow Dean plenty of time to rest up and recover fully before getting back to action in December.