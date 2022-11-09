Ince provides injury update on key Reading duo

Reading boss Paul Ince has provided an injury update on important first-team duo Tom McIntyre and Joe Lumley in an interview with The Reading Chronicle.

After a surprisingly positive start to the campaign, Reading’s recent downturn in form has seen their league position suffer as a result. They now sit in 13th place having won just one game in their last nine.

A big contributing factor to this is their mounting injury list, and two more players have been added to that this week with McIntyre and Lumley both set for a spell on the sidelines.

McIntyre missed the game against Watford in midweek, whilst although Lumley did start the game, he was substituted in the first-half after damaging his ankle ligaments and was replaced by Dean Bouzanis.

Speaking to The Reading Chronicle, Royals boss Ince gave an update on the duo.

“[McIntyre] pulled his calf yesterday doing set pieces. Went to sprint near post and pulled it. Four or five weeks. I’m drained myself; I don’t know about these players. Every time you turn a corner someone is getting injured. I’m not sure if I ran over a cat or something. As much as everyone is moaning about the World Cup in November, I’m actually over the moon,” he said.

“We lost Tom McIntyre yesterday and now we’ve lost our goalkeeper. We will see where we are in March. We’ve got to be positive; we can’t be half empty. We know where we are, we have an embargo, our squad is depleted, so you’re going to get that.

“Come December 10 you’re going to have Naby back, Liam Moore back, Joe will be back, so we will have a stronger, more experienced squad.”

McIntyre and Lumley will miss Reading’s next game when they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon. However, they could be back in contention when the season resumes after the World Cup break on 10th December.

A blow for Reading but there is a silver lining…

Missing two important players for any amount of games is always a blow for any side. Both McIntyre and Lumley have played 18 of Reading’s 20 games so far this season and so are vital members of the first-team squad.

However, as Ince states, the World Cup break will seriously help his squad in terms of injured players recovering and coming back into contention. It means the likes of McIntyre and Lumley, despite being out for four to five weeks, it means they could potentially miss just one game.

Reading should have enough to get by in the game against Hull City this weekend with Bouzanis coming in for Lumley and a handful of options in centre-back in the absence of McIntyre.