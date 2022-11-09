Everton and Bournemouth among sides making regular checks on QPR man, report claims

QPR ‘keeper Seny Dieng is being watched by Everton, Bournemouth and French duo AS Monaco and LOSC Lille, according to Football Insider.

QPR man Dieng has been the go-to man in between the sticks at Loftus Road for some time now.

That hasn’t changed under Mick Beale either, starting all 20 Championship games thus far. In the process, he’s helped keep five clean sheets and has even found the back of the net once, scoring a late equaliser against Sunderland back in August.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, the Senegalese shot-stopper is drawing interest from top-flight clubs.

They report that Premier League duo Everton and Bournemouth are among those making regular checks on the 27-year-old ahead of the January transfer window. French Ligue 1 pair AS Monaco and LOSC Lille are also said to be keen on the Zurich-born shot-stopper.

QPR currently have Dieng tied down to a contract until 2024.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Ready for a step up?

Dieng has shown that he is up there with the Championship’s best goalkeepers and he’s got some international pedigree under his belt with Senegal too.

At 27, he’ll know that he still has bright years of his career ahead of him but it remains to be seen if he spends them with QPR. Obviously, the R’s will be hopeful that they can offer Dieng a shot in the Premier League in the years to come, but Everton and Bournemouth both present intriguing options.

Everton’s number one shirt is firmly occupied by Jordan Pickford, but Bournemouth’s could be more up for grabs. Mark Travers and Neto have shared goalkeeping duties for much of this season, with neither yet to really make the spot their own.