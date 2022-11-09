‘Caught the eye’ – Carrick praises Middlesbrough debutant in impressive Blackpool win

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has praised Pharrell Willis’ ‘spark’, ‘freedom’ and ‘good attitude’ in an interview with The Northern Echo, after the new Boro boss handed the youngster his debut at Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough got their second win of the Michael Carrick era, with a 3-0 away victory at Bloomfield Road. Goals from Isaiah Jones, Marcus Forss and Chuba Akpom sealed the three points for the Teessiders in midweek.

There were plenty of standout performances for the away side, and given the nature of the scoreline, head coach Carrick was able to introduce 19-year-old Willis in the closing stages for his Boro bow.

A surprise inclusion on the bench for the trip to Blackpool, Willis was selected in the matchday squad ahead of the experienced defender Anfernee Dijksteel. But the teenager was rewarded for his impressive showings for the youth teams and in training, with Carrick explaining what has impressed him in an interview with The Northern Echo.

“A number of things. I’m all for trying to give the younger lads a chance, hopefully that will prove to the rest of the Academy boys there will be opportunities if you’re good enough and you do the right things,” he said.

“Pharrell has caught the eye. That’s football. You see things as a coach. Certain things catch your eye. He plays with that spark, that freedom, he’s had a good attitude.

“It’s the choice you make. I’m like that not just with young lads but anyone. You’ll get a chance if you deserve it and if you take it, fantastic. Even better when you’re a young lad and it’s your first one.”

Another one for the future at Boro…

Middlesbrough have had a string of players playing in their first-team who have graduated through their academy for decades, with the likes of Jones, Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney just three who started the game last night. Willis will look to continue that trend and cement his place in the first-team in years to come.

The squad is rather lopsided as things stand, as previous boss Chris Wilder moulded the side to fit his preferred 3-5-2 formation, meaning the club are short on wide players. This is particularly evident with central-midfielder Riley McGree being tasked with playing out wide, and so Willis’ natural position being a winger could provide Carrick with a solution to this issue even as early as this season.

It is hugely positive to see the new Boro boss giving youth a chance so early in his tenure at the Riverside. It shows he has a keen eye on the academy setup and is willing to give opportunities to those who deserve it, regardless of age.