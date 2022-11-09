Bournemouth figure quizzed on Luton Town links as Nathan Jones enters Southampton talks

Bournemouth’s caretaker manager Gary O’Neil has insisted his full focus is on the Cherries amid links with the Luton Town job.

Bournemouth coach O’Neil is among those to have been linked with the Luton Town job in recent days.

It comes amid Southampton’s strong interest in Hatters boss Nathan Jones, who confirmed on Tuesday night that he would be talking with the Premier League club over their vacant managerial post after they sacked Ralph Hassenhutl.

Now, O’Neil has been quizzed on the links with Luton Town.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, the 39-year-old insisted that his full focus is on matters with the Cherries, remaining tight-lipped on anything to do with the post at Kenilworth Road amid recent reports.

Here’s what he had to say when asked about the rumours:

“I am fully focused on the Everton game at the weekend.

“I have no interest in discussing other jobs.

“I’m doing a job at the moment that I love. I’m really grateful to Bournemouth for allowing me so long in charge of this team. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I’m going to enjoy the next four days and then let’s worry about what happens to Gary O’Neil after that. My full focus at the minute is making sure the team are ready.”

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how Jones’ talks with Southampton pan out, but Luton Town will know the next boss has to be the right one if they’re to continue the good work done by Jones during his two tenures.

O’Neil looks to be a promising coach and has made a good impression in caretaker charge of Bournemouth. He guided them to a six-game undefeated streak after taking charge but they have now lost four in a row, blowing leads in their last two games too.

It all depends on whether or not Jones decides to pursue his Premier League ambitions, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if O’Neil’s name remains in the frame for the Luton Town post, especially considering his Bournemouth future remains up in the air too.