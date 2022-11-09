Blackburn Rovers man in? All the Sunderland transfer rumours you need to know as we approach January

Sunderland find themselves slipping down the Championship table as we approach the World Cup break, which looks set to come at a good time for the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray has definitely helped to keep Sunderland on the right tracks since replacing Alex Neil earlier in the season.

But some performances have been poor and as a result the Black Cats have slipped down the table and they now find themselves just four points above the drop zone.

The World Cup break commences this month and afterwards, Sunderland should be able to welcome back some key players before also entering the January transfer window.

Here we look at all the latest Sunderland transfer rumours as we near January…

Bradley Dack to Sunderland?

Alan Nixon claimed over the weekend that Mowbray wants to rescue Dack from his Blackburn Rovers exile in January.

The creative midfielder has barely played since Jon Dahl Tomasson took over in the summer. But Mowbray was the manager to have gotten the best out of Dack in previous seasons and a Sunderland reunion could well be on the cards.

Anthony Glennon to Sunderland?

Football Insider claimed at the start of the month that Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, and Hull City are all keen on Grimsby Town full-back Anthony Glennon.

The ex-Burnley youngster has been in fine form for League Two side Grimsby this season, and the Black Cats could yet be in the market for a left-back in January if Dennis Cirkin leaves.

Dennis Cirkin to the PL?

Cirkin has been mentioned alongside both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in recent weeks.

The ex-Spurs man has shone for Sunderland since signing in August last year and reports leading into the winter months suggested that Spurs were keen on a return for the left-back, with Brentford interested too.

But little has been said about this rumour since.

Morgan Sanson to Sunderland?

Another player linked with a move to Sunderland last month was Aston Villa’s Morgan Sanson.

The Frenchman made his first appearance of the season v Manchester United last time out, so under new manager Unai Emery there might be hope for Sanson at Villa this season.

But he very much remains a bit part player at the club and Sunderland, as well as the likes of Swansea City, were said to be keen on a loan deal for the 28-year-old ahead of January.