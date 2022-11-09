3 Seny Dieng replacements QPR should consider amid Everton and Bournemouth rumours

QPR ‘keeper Seny Dieng is said to be drawing interest from Premier League sides Everton and Bournemouth.

QPR’s main man in between the sticks was linked with the Premier League duo in a report from Football Insider on Wednesday morning, with Ligue 1 sides AS Monaco and LOSC Lille also said to be admirers.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the links develop into anything serious, but it could be wise for the R’s to have some potential replacements in mind in case Dieng does draw interest in January.

With that in mind, we put forward three potential replacements here…

Michael Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

23-year-old Cooper is probably the best goalkeeper in League One and it seems a matter of time before he makes a step up to the Championship, or even the Premier League.

He’s been vital for the Pilgrims since coming through their youth academy, already playing 130 times for the club.

Cooper would be a fantastic replacement if Dieng moves on and should be one QPR have in mind just in case.

Daniel Iversen – Leicester City

Danish shot-stopper Iversen impressed during his two stays on loan with Preston North End and when Danny Ward was struggling in the early stages of the campaign, many Leicester City fans were calling for him to be given a chance in goal.

That chance hasn’t come though, and more regular first-team minutes would be on offer in the Championship with QPR.

At 25, he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him too, making him a solid option should Dieng depart.

Marek Rodak – Fulham

Rodak has proven himself as a top Championship goalkeeper while with Fulham, helping them to two promotions. However, the Cottagers have opted for other options when in the Premier League and that’s been no different this season.

The Slovenian has been no.2 behind Bernd Leno and given how well he served them in the second-tier, it must be frustrating.

A short-distance move to QPR could give him the game time he deserves and would give the R’s a Championship-proven shot-stopper in the event Dieng moves to pastures new.