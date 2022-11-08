What’s the latest on Nathan Jones to Southampton, and will the Luton Town boss leave today?

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is being heavily linked with the vacant post at Premier League club Southampton after they decided to part ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Luton Town’s rise up the Football League has been largely led by Jones.

He guided them from League Two to League One and had them well on their way to the Championship before moving onto Stoke City. The Welshman returned though and maintained their second-tier status before turning them into a play-off side.

It’s a job he’s earned plenty of praise for, and his good work at Kenilworth Road is now seeing him heavily linked with the vacant post at Southampton, who sacked Hassenhutl after a heavy defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

After reports first emerged from The Athletic yesterday, things look to have progressed quickly.

Various other outlets reported the interest with Jones said to be the top contender before the Hatters issued a statement on the matter. They confirmed their boss had been given permission to speak with Southampton, but only after their midweek clash with Stoke City.

Football Insider then stated that terms had been agreed between the Saints and Jones and are confident of naming him as their new boss in the next 48 hours (as of 13:34 on Monday afternoon). They are also said to be expecting him to be in the dugout against Liverpool at the weekend.

All signs seem to be pointing towards Jones taking the vacant post at Southampton, but Luton’s statement saying he will only speak with the club after today’s clash with Stoke City implies it won’t be done before then.

It may not be long before Jones head to St. Mary’s though, so fans will be keeping a keen eye on developments over the day.