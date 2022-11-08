What would a Neil Critchley Luton Town XI look like?

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones is being heavily linked with the vacant Southampton job, and former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

After Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl yesterday morning, Jones emerged as an early contender to replace him on the south coast and the club have since been granted permission to speak with the Welsh manager.

And today, Football Insider have claimed that former Blackpool boss Critchley is on Luton Town’s managerial shortlist – the former Liverpool coach is on the market after being dismissed by Aston Villa last month, upon Steven Gerrard’s exit.

But what would a Critchley Luton Town XI look like?

Under Jones, Luton Town play with five at the back – three in the centre and two wing-backs, then with either two holding midfielders, two attacking midfielders and a striker, or three central midfielders and two strikers.

It’s a very fluid formation which favours fast and direct football. Critchley though. whilst at Blackpool, largely favoured a 4-4-2 formation.

He stuck by this formation a lot of the time. Last season though, there were games where he changed to a formation similar to Luton Town’s under Jones, as well as toying with a 5-4-1 set up.

But it’s this 4-4-2 formation that Critchley mostly donned as Blackpool manager, and he enjoyed great success deploying this formation after guiding the Seasiders to promotion from League One in 2021 and then to a 16th place finish last season.

And in terms of style of play, Critchley favours a contemporary style of play which is what prompted Villa to bring him in last summer.

Blackpool last season used a high-press, often trying to outnumber defences which is perhaps the main draw from their style of play last time round – especially when counter-attacking, Critchley’s Blackpool would send forward their midfield and attacking players in a bid to overwhelm opposition defences.

Luton Town have a lot of pace and creativity in their ranks and so Critchley could be a good fit for them after all, but Jones remains in the job for now.

Having said that, here’s what a Critchley Luton Town XI could look like…