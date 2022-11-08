‘Unbelievable’ – Derby County boss speaks out on links to Cardiff City man

Derby County boss Paul Warne has had his say on the rumours linking his side with a move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson, in an interview with Derbyshire Live.

Derby County have enjoyed a steady start to the League One season, sitting in 7th place in the table after 16 games played. Their ultimate end goal will be finishing in the top six come the end of the campaign and they are just two points behind Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers in 5th and 6th respectively.

To give themselves every chance of achieving this feat, they will be looking towards the January transfer window for reinforcements and to bolster their squad for the business-end of the season. One such player they have been linked with in recent weeks is Cardiff City’s Nelson.

The centre-back has been a bit-part player for the Bluebirds playing just seven times this term, starting twice. This has sparked rumours that he could be available to depart in the winter window, with Derby County a possible destination.

However, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rams boss Warne distanced himself from the links, stating there is no truth to the reports.

“Absolute zero. I am not saying Curtis Nelson isn’t a good player. He’s had a good career, but I’ve not had any conversations with him,” he said.

“I’ve had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It’s unbelievable. I wouldn’t be surprised if I am linked to David Beckham if he comes out of retirement.

“If there is a player I am in for, oddly enough, it never gets out because you don’t want it to. I don’t know who would possibly leak a story on a player that isn’t true. I don’t know who could benefit from it.”

Warne and Nelson’s priorities are likely elsewhere

Nelson remains a Cardiff City player and there is sometimes a tendency for managers to not want to comment on other team’s players. This could certainly be one of those times, with Warne wanting to keep the concentration on his Derby County players.

However, it could also be Warne speaking plainly and saying exactly what he means. Although he respects Nelson, his ability, and his career, there could well be nothing in the rumours linking his side to the soon to be out of contract 29-year-old as he states.

Nelson will be concentrating on getting back in the Cardiff City side and his future is to be decided in due course. Yet the Bluebirds may want to cash in on the England youth international so they don’t lose him for free next summer. Whether that is to Derby County or elsewhere remains to be seen.