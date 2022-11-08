‘Time will tell’ – Stoke City v Luton Town prediction – The72

Stoke City host Luton Town in the Championship tonight.

Nathan Jones comes into this clash with his Hatters future in doubt, with Luton Town officially announcing they had given permission to Premier League club Southampton to speak to the Welshman.

Town fans will be hoping that this doesn’t disturb their promising start to the campaign, which was further boosted by yet another away win on Saturday afternoon.

Only Preston North End, who have played an additional away fixture, have amassed more points on the road than the 17 accrued by the Bedfordshire outfit, and Town will back themselves to add to their impressive tally against a Stoke City side with a dreadful home record.

Alex Neil’s men have won just twice at the Bet365 stadium all season, registering a paltry nine goals in the process.

It’s now just one win in five for the Potters, who lost 2-1 to a resurgent Birmingham City at the weekend. Given their recent slump in form, Stoke City fans will undoubtedly already have one eye on next week’s crunch fixture with West Brom at the Hawthorns – a final opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone prior to the World Cup break.

Here, a handful of our writers offer their score predictions ahead of this midweek clash:

Ryan Murray

”Up to Monday morning, these sides would have had starkly different outlooks in their medium-term future. However, after news broke of Southampton’s interest in acquiring the services of Hatters boss Nathan Jones, a hint of a cloud will have emerged over Kenilworth Road in the last 24 hours.

“Nevertheless, Luton will trust their away form, and will surely feel they can dispatch struggling Stoke City with relative ease.

“The Potters have had their moments this season, recording impressive victories over three of the division’s current top six, and grabbing a point at Turf Moor last month. However, generally, results have left a lot to be desired.

“Even with the prospect of losing their manager in the coming days, I believe Luton will have enough in the tank to overcome an inconsistent Stoke City outfit.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Luton Town

James Ray

“It’s a difficult to anticipate just how the uncertainty surrounding Jones’ future will impact his side’s preparation for tonight’s clash with Stoke City, and just how they’ll react to the seemingly nearing departure of their pragmatic boss.

“One thing for certain is that Stoke come into this tie in a bad way though. They’ve been abysmal at home and with the Hatters on form on the road, I think they’ll have the edge.

“Time will tell how the Hatters are impacted by the Jones speculation, but I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Luton Town