‘They could cause an upset’ – West Ham v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers travel to West Ham in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Blackburn Rovers will be able to put their promotion credentials to the test tomorrow night when they face West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently sit in 2nd place of the table and they’ve been impressive, albeit inconsistent at times this season.

The Hammers meanwhile sit in 15th place of the Premier League table after a tough season so far, with the Hammers having already played 22 competitive games this season after qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“West Ham will know all about the threat that Blackburn pose tomorrow night, and they already know about one player in particular – Ben Brereton Diaz.

“He’s said to be on the Hammers’ radar and tomorrow’s game will be a great oppurtunity for him to showcase his abilities against Premier League opposition.

“It remains to be seen how strong a side David Moyes will field tomorrow, with West Ham perhaps more interested in the Premier League and Europa Conference League this season.

“If Blackburn bring their best game tomorrow, I think they could cause an upset in this one.”

Score prediction: West Ham 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

James Ray

“West Ham are really juggling Premier League and Europa Conference League football and with their tightly-packed fixture schedule, Moyes and co will be looking forward to an opportunity to rest their legs.

“Balancing league and cup football can be difficult at the best of times but with Europe also to contend with, the Hammers might rotate the squad here. That should give Blackburn Rovers the chance to spring a surprise, especially with West Ham coming into the game off of back-to-back defeats.

“Rovers are in fine form at the moment and with the wind firmly in their sails, I’m going for an upset here. Away win.”

Score prediction: West Ham 1-2 Blackburn Rovers