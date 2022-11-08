Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City with key man set to return

Swansea City travel to Birmingham City in the Championship tonight.

Swansea City head to St Andrew’s tonight, to face a Birmingham City side who’ve shot up the Championship table in recent weeks.

Blues sit in 11th place of the table having won four of their last seven in the league, losing just one of those seven.

The Swans meanwhile haven’t won in their last three, dropping out of the top-six and into 9th place of the Championship table ahead of tonight’s game.

Swansea City team news

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension v Wigan Athletic last time out.

Elsewhere, the club have reported no new injury concerns, with Joe Allen and Liam Walsh the two absentees for Swansea City.

Predicted XI

Benda (GK)

Manning

Cabango

Wood

Latibeaudiere

Sorinola

Fulton

Grimes

Cooper

Piroe

Obafemi

Martin has a pretty nice problem on his hands at the moment, with a lot of players vying for a starting spot in this Swansea City XI.

One change that he could make is by bringing Matthew Sorinola back into the XI after he’s started on the bench in the last two games.

Expect Grimes to come back into the line up, likely in place of Luke Cundle who could drop to the bench.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged attack of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, with Ollie Cooper behind.

Swansea City v Birmingham City kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.