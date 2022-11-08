Sheffield United and Stoke City keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder

Sheffield United and Stoke City are monitoring the situation of Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry, The Scottish Sun has reported.

Sheffield United and Stoke City have endured differing 2022/23 campaigns to date.

The Blades are right amongst it at the top of the table, currently sitting just three points off league leaders Burnley in 3rd. As for the Potters, a dismal season so far means they’re way down in 19th, just two points away from the relegation zone.

Both sides could delve into the transfer market in the winter to boost their prospects for the second half of the season and now, it’s been claimed the duo are both keeping an eye on Leeds United starlet McKinstry.

A report from The Scottish Sun has said both are watching his situation closely with his deal up next summer.

McKinstry is currently on loan with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and parent club Leeds are planning talks over a contract extension. It will be hoped that a new deal can fend off interest from Sheffield United and Stoke City ahead of the January transfer window.

One to watch?

McKinstry’s future seems as though it’s a bright one, but it also looks to be leaning heavily on the outcome of these planned talks with Leeds United over a new contract.

His loan with Motherwell runs through until the end of the campaign, but the Whites will know it’s best to have his situation resolved before then to fend off interest from Sheffield United and Stoke City.

The 20-year-old can play either out on the left or right wing or in the middle as a central midfielder. He’s now started the last four Scottish Premiership games for Motherwell, managing two goals and an assist in the process.