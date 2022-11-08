Report shares major update on Leeds United’s growing interest in Birmingham City starlet George Hall

Leeds United are lining up a new bid for Birmingham City starlet George Hall, claims Football Insider.

Hall, 18, is enjoying a breakthrough season with Birmingham City in the Championship, having featured 15 times in the second tier already this season.

But the midfielder is a long-term target of Leeds United’s and Football Insider claim that the Whites saw a £3million offer for Hall rejected in the last summer transfer window.

Their report also states that Leeds are preparing a fresh offer for Hall as we approach the January transfer window, with The Sun having recently claimed that Jesse Marsch’s side are currently leading the race to sign the Blues prodigy.

Hall is one of a number of Birmingham City youngsters who’ve really shone under John Eustace so far this season, with the likes of Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham having played a lot of football so far.

Blues currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table, having lost just one of their last seven league fixtures and winning four of those.