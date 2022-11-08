QPR team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town with midfielder out but defender set to return

QPR host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

QPR welcome bottom club Huddersfield Town to west London tonight, with Mick Beale’s side going into this one without a win in their last three outings.

The R’s have dropped down into 5th place of the table but a win tonight could see them leapfrog Norwich City in 4th.

Huddersfield Town meanwhile are six points adrift at the bottom of the table, having won just one of their last six Championship fixtures.

QPR team news

Luke Amos is expected to miss out on tonight’s game after picking up a hamstring injury in the defeat v West Brom last time out.

Elsewhere, Stefan Johansen will be absent until after the World Cup whilst Tyler Roberts is also expected to be sidelined until next month.

Jake Clarke-Salter has been cleared to return to action tonight.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Balogun

Clarke-Salter

Laird

Iroegbunam

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Dykes

Willock

Beale has a bit of a midfield issue on his hands with Amos and Johansen both sidelined, but that could mean a starting spot for Andre Dozzell in tonight’s game.

Elsewhere, expect Clarke-Salter to return to the line up in place of Rob Dickie, with Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun looking like the stronger partnership right now.

Chris Willock should keep his starting spot up top after making his return to the starting side last time out.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.