‘Needs to find a way to turn that around’ – Prutton predicts Sheffield United v Rotherham United

Sheffield United host Rotherham United at Bramall Lane in the Championship this evening.

Sheffield United look to be back on track after a few blips last month and have now won three on the spin. The result against Burnley at the weekend means they sit in third just three points off the Clarets in top spot with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be hoping to continue their fine form when they host Rotherham United, a side who have won just two of their last 11. The Millers are in 17th place and are just two points above Wigan Athletic who sit second bottom as things stand.

Both sides are in need of wins for vastly different reasons, and writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction on how he thinks the game will go.

“That was some performance from Sheffield United against Burnley. They outmuscled and outplayed them in the second half, which was no mean feat against a side that had gone 16 unbeaten,” he said.

“Rotherham have lost three on the bounce now, which is of real concern. Matt Taylor needs to find a way to turn that around, but that isn’t going to happen at Bramall Lane.”

Prutton predicts Sheffield United will beat Rotherham United by two goals to nil.

Thoughts…

Sheffield United have regained their form and look back to their best. They should have enough to overcome Rotherham United, who look to be in a bit of trouble as things stand. Although manager Matt Taylor could turn things around in the weeks to come, there isn’t much more of a tougher task than a trip to Bramall Lane at the moment.

The Millers will no doubt have chances and are capable of an upset. They also pushed the likes of Burnley and Norwich City close in recent weeks and so they will certainly be no pushovers for the Blades tonight.

However, their inconsistency over the course of the season and their recent downturn in form suggests there is likely to be only one winner this evening and so Prutton’s prediction looks to be a safe and sensible one.

Sheffield United v Rotherham United kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.