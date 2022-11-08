‘Needs to be ironed out soon’ – Watford v Reading prediction: The72

Watford host Reading in the Championship tonight.

Watford’s inability to patch together a consistent run of form has hurt them badly this campaign, with Saturday’s painful defeat to Coventry City puncturing yet another positive sequence of results.

The Hornets had won three on the bounce prior to the weekend, and now find themselves having to piece together some momentum once again. Taking maximum points in their final two Championship fixtures before the league suspends for the World Cup now feels like a necessity should they still have serious designs on promotion. After facing Reading, Slavin Bilić will prepare his men for a tricky visit to Ashton Gate.

Reading’s demise continues, unable to arrest a considerable slump after enjoying an impressive start to the season. Friday night’s 2-1 loss to an in-form Preston North End side means the Royals have won just once in their last seven contests.

Paul Ince’s troops have been poor away from home this term, picking up a measly seven points from their travels so far. Fortunately, a string of strong home performances keeps them safe in mid-table.

Ryan Murray

”Something we can hopefully be certain of in this fixture is goals. This pair have scored 47 and conceded 49 between them to press – don’t be surprised if the cumulative total tips 100 by the final whistle on Tuesday night.

“Although Watford stumbled at home on Saturday, you get the distinct impression that the Hornet’s will bounce back again, not yet reader to relinquish their hopes of returning to the top-tier at the first time of asking.

“Reading on the other hand can’t seem to deliver away from home, notching just 6 of their 21 league goals outside of Berkshire.

“Paul Ince’s side will likely have their moments in the game, but I expect Watford to prevail quite comfortably in this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 3-1 Reading

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

James Ray

“Watford’s tendency to take a step back just when they’re gaining some serious momentum needs to be ironed out soon and they should see this clash with Reading as a perfect chance to get themselves back on track.

“The Royals have really struggled on the road and I think the hosts’ quality will make the difference here.

“Reading have shown they’re capable of springing a surprise or two under Paul Ince but I can’t see one coming against Watford. This should be a home win, although there could be some goals to be had in this one.”

Score prediction: Watford 3-2 Reading