Manchester United have reportedly scouted Blackburn Rovers man in recent weeks

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz has been scouted Manchester United this season, claims a report from Football League World.

With January approaching, and with Brereton Diaz still being linked with any and every club, it’s now been claimed that Manchester United have watched over the Chilean international in recent weeks.

And it’s Football League World who’ve made the claim, suggesting the above, but also suggesting that it’s West Ham who are currently leading the race for his signature – something Football Insider alluded to last week.

Brereton Diaz established himself as a prolific Football League striker last time round after notching 22 goals in the Championship, with nine to his name so far this season.

He’s out of contract next summer. But he recently said on talkSPORT that he’s planning to stay with Blackburn Rovers beyond the upcoming January transfer window, in a bid to help Rovers secure promotion.

Brereton Diaz a realistic option for United?

It doesn’t seem likely. Despite having overspent on players in previous seasons, it seems highly unlikely that Manchester United would now be turning their attentions to a soon-to-be free agent who’s had one-and-a-half good seasons in the Championship.

It’s certainly a questionable report and what Manchester United fans might make of it remains to be seen.

For Brereton Diaz though, there definitely looks to be a Premier League future on the horizon, and that future might well be fulfilled with Blackburn Rovers this season.

His side currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table and have an EFL Cup game v West Ham on the cards tomorrow night.