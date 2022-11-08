Luton Town keen on Motherwell prospect, report claims

Luton Town are ‘plotting a move’ for Motherwell’s Max Johnstone, claims Football Insider.

Johnston, 18, is a product of the Motherwell youth academy. He spent time out on loan with Queen of the South last season and this season he’s been with Cove Rangers.

But Football Insider claim that Luton Town have been making ‘regular checks’ on the right-back and that the Hatters are weighing up a January swoop for the Scot.

Luton Town currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table. But the club has bigger issues on their plate right now with manager Nathan Jones seemingly on the brink of leaving for Southampton.

Football Insider’s report says that Johnston can play in midfield as well as at right-back, which could suit this current Luton Town set-up as Jones plays with three central defenders and then two pacey wing-backs.

Johnston could seemingly play in that three or in the right wing-back position. But at 18 years old he’ll surely be a signing for the future should he join Luton Town.

The Hatters have previous dealings with Motherwell having signed Allan Campbell form the club in 2021.