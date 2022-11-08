Luton Town keen on 39-year-old manager, report claims

It’s been claimed that Luton Town are admirers of Bournemouth’s interim boss Gary O’Neil.

Current Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is seemingly on the verge of leaving Kenilworth Road to take over at Southampton.

Should the move go through then it’ll be a shock to the system for Luton, with this story having progressed rapidly over the past 24 hours or so.

And already, Hatters fans are discussing who’d they like to see come into the club. But an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that O’Neil is someone of interest to Luton Town.

O’Neil, 39, has impressed since taking temporary charge of Bournemouth earlier in the season, but he remains interim manager.

He was linked with the Middlesbrough job last month and so it’s no surprise to see reports claiming that O’Neil is now fancied by Luton.

What’s interesting is that Jones hasn’t officially left Luton Town yet, and that last week, nobody at the club would’ve expected him to leave this week, so to have potential replacements already on their radar is somewhat questionable.

Furthermore, the upcoming World Cup break will give Luton Town sufficient time to find a replacement, which they’ll no doubt take advantage of, so this report seems like another doubtful one.

A realistic option?

O’Neil is certainly someone that will come onto bookies’ lists should Jones leave for Southampton.

He’s shown a lot of promise with Bournemouth so far and it’s surprising that he hasn’t been handed the full-time job there.

But Luton should definitely look for a manager with contemporary pedigree, with new ideas who can continue the good work put in place by Jones over the past 18 months or so.

His departure to Southampton would be a huge blow for Luton Town, but there’s still hope that he’ll stay at the club.