Luton Town eye up ex-Aston Villa no.2 and League One boss as potential Nathan Jones replacements

Luton Town have identified former Aston Villa assistant Neil Critchley and Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner as potential Nathan Jones replacements, as per Football Insider.

Luton Town look as though they could be about to lose manager Jones to Premier League side Southampton.

The Welshman has been heavily linked with a move to St. Mary’s after they decided to part ways with Ralph Hassenhutl, who oversaw a heavy 4-1 loss to Newcastle United in his final game in charge of the Saints at the weekend.

The Hatters have since issued a statement confirming that Jones had been given permission to speak with the top-flight club after tonight’s clash with Stoke City and now, claims have emerged over two potential replacements.

According to Football Insider, former Aston Villa coach and ex-Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is a contender for the Luton Town job alongside highly-rated boss Mark Bonner, who is currently in charge of League One side Cambridge United.

Critchley drew high praise for the job he did with Blackpool before making the move back to the Premier League to work as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Aston Villa. He’s been out of work since the Liverpool legend and his coaching team were moved on though.

As for Bonner, he’s another who is viewed as a top emerging coach. He’s worked well under a restricted budget at Cambridge United and looks to have a bright future in the dugout at the age of 36.

Luton Town will know that they need to get this next appointment right if they lose Jones. They brought in Graeme Jones as his replacement prior but he struggled before the Welshman returned.

If Jones does head to Southampton, Critchley and Bonner could be two solid options.