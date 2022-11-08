‘Looking a good side’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Birmingham City v Swansea City

Birmingham City host Swansea City at St Andrews in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City come into Tuesday nights game having lost just one of their last seven games. They sit in 11th position in the table but are just four points off QPR in 5th and so a win over Swansea City tonight will stand them in good stead and help them close the gap on the sides occupying the play-off spots currently.

The Swans had enjoyed a fantastic run of winning six games in seven, but their subsequent three games have seen them drop points in each, drawing with Bristol City, losing to Preston North End and drawing with Wigan Athletic. The trio of poor results has seen them drop out of the top six and they now sit in 9th, just two points above their midweek opponents.

Writing in his weekly predictions column, Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on how he feels the game will pan out.

“Birmingham are looking a good side. They recruited brilliantly on loan and have arguably one of the best midfield trios in the Championship now,” he said.

“Swansea battled back to hold Wigan, but that’s the type of game they should have been expected to win. I’m going to back Birmingham here to keep their run going.”

Prutton has predicted Birmingham City to win the game 2-1.

Thoughts…

These two sides could be there or there abouts come the end of the season and so this could be a hugely important game even this early in the campaign. A draw wouldn’t be a bad result for either side, but with the play-offs within touching distance both sides will be up for this one.

Birmingham City and Swansea City are enjoying strong runs of form and at a good time too. Prutton’s prediction that the Blues could edge this one is a strong bet, but it could certainly go either way on Tuesday night.

It is likely that one goal will separate them, and both teams to find the net also looks likely. Despite Swansea City’s recent slight blip in form, they shouldn’t be written off here and will still cause Birmingham City some problems.

Birmingham City v Swansea City kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.