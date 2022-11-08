Latest Burnley news: Clarets linked with Leeds United man, Kompany speculation put to bed + more

Burnley’s lengthy unbeaten run in the Championship was brought to a sudden halt at Bramall Lane last weekend.

Sheffield United thumped Burnley 5-2 in the Championship last Saturday. It saw Burnley’s 16-game unbeaten run come to an end but the Clarets remain at the top of the pile ahead of tonight’s bout of fixtures.

And Burnley are coming into transfer headlines as we near the January transfer window, with the club being linked with Leeds United’s Stuart McKinstry.

Football Insider claim that Vincent Kompany’s side are rivalling the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City for the youngster, who is out of contract next summer.

Elsewhere, it’s recently been claimed that on loan Manchester City man Taylor Harwood-Bellis is being eyed up by the likes of Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves ahead of January.

The 20-year-old defender has been in fine form for Burnley so far this season, having played in all 20 of their league fixtures so far.

And lastly, recent online speculation has suggested that Kompany is a target of Southampton who parted ways with former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl yesterday.

But Alan Nixon took to Twitter to play down the rumour, with Luton Town boss Nathan Jones seemingly on the brink of taking on the Saints job.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ben Brereton Diaz has said that he’s set to stay with Blackburn Rovers beyond the January transfer window, whilst Burnley’s promotion rivals Sheffield United have been linked with former Norwich City, QPR, and Swansea City man Leroy Fer.

Burnley return to action v Crawley in the EFL Cup later tonight.