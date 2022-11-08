‘Just cannot get going’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Stoke City v Luton Town

Stoke City host Luton Town at the Bet365 Stadium in the Championship this evening.

Stoke City are down in 19th and have lost four of their last five games. Their poor run of form has seen them plummet down the table and they are now just two points off a place in the relegation zone, a fate they will be hoping to avoid in midweek.

They face a Luton Town side who are filled with uncertainty as things stand. Manager Nathan Jones has been linked to the vacant job at Southampton and so this could play into the player’s minds come kick-off this evening. The Hatters have lost just one of their last 11 and will be hoping a victory away at Stoke will help lift them into the play-off spots.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out.

“Stoke just cannot get going under Alex Neil. I feel like I’ve said that a few times already but it still rings true. They should not be where they are in the table with what they have at their disposal,” he said.

“There will be unrest at Luton with the news surrounding Nathan Jones. But they carried on without him last time and they will do so again if he goes. A defiant win for the Hatters.”

Prutton has opted for a 2-0 win for Luton Town, a result which could take them as high as 4th if other results go their way.

Thoughts…

Stoke City are in a torrid run of form and they are in desperate need of wins and points as things stand. They will want to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three but they may have to wait a little while longer to achieve that given the calibre of the midweek opposition.

Luton Town’s managerial situation won’t help matters but they are still in a strong position in the table and have the players at their disposal to cause some harm to Stoke City. Prutton’s prediction that they will come away from the Bet365 Stadium with all three points looks the most likely outcome here.

However, the Potters will want to take full advantage of the uncertainty at Luton Town and so shouldn’t be ruled out completely. They have had some good results and they will be up for this one, but it’s just what Stoke City side turns up tonight that will be the deciding factor.

Stoke City v Luton Town kicks off at 7.45pm and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.