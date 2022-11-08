‘Give them the edge’ – Cardiff City v Hull City prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Cardiff City remain without a permanent manager but they have now won two of their last three games under Mark Hudson.

While the likes of Bristol City, Rotherham United and Blackpool have faltered, the Bluebirds have been able to push their way up the table. The South Welsh outfit now occupy 14th place coming into this one, but the tightly-packed nature of the Championship means they’re still only four points away from the relegation zone.

As for Hull City, they’ll be looking to build on a draw against Millwall in Liam Rosenior’s first game in charge of the club.

The former Derby County interim boss’ appointment one both himself and the club’s supporters seem to be excited by, but he needs to life the Tigers away from the drop after a poor start to the season under ex-boss Shota Arveladze.

Now, ahead of the midweek clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“Hull are now unbeaten in three away from home and with Cardiff patchy at home, Rosenior should see this as a decent chance to get his first three points on the board as Tigers boss.

“The hosts have it in their ranks to overcome tonight’s opponents though, but it remains to be seen if Hudson can draw the best out of this side and really prove he’s deserving of a shot at the permanent job.

“It’s a tough one to call given the inconsistencies of both teams but I think Hull’s recent run away from home means I lean towards them here. I’ll give them the edge here.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Hull City

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Luke Phelps

“I think Rosenior is a really good appointment for Hull City, and he comes in at a good time with results having improved in previous weeks – bar the last three games that is.

“Cardiff have picked up a couple of decent wins in recent weeks and maybe they’ll end up finishing in the mid-table pack this season, but I’m not so sure just yet.

“These two sides are pretty evenly matched going into this one and I think both would settle for a draw, which is what I’m going to predict.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Hull City