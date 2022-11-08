‘Giant killing on the cards’ – Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Southampton in the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

League One high-flyers Sheffield Wednesday face Premier League strugglers Southampton tomorrow night, in the Round of 32 of the Carabao Cup.

Sheffield Wednesday overcame Championship side Sunderland in their opening fixture of the Carabao Cup this season, before thumping Rochdale 3-0 in the next round.

Southampton meanwhile beat Cambridge United in their only Carabao Cup fixture of the season so far – they currently sit in 18th place of the top flight table and go into tomorrow’s game without a manager as things stand.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Looking at all the Cup games on tomorrow night, I think this is the one with a giant killing on the cards.

“Southampton have been poor in the Premier League this season whilst Sheffield Wednesday have been impressive, albeit in League One. But I think the Owls will be right up for a game against Premier League opposition.

“And the Saints might yet rest a couple of players with a tricky game at Liverpool on their agenda for this weekend, so I really think the Owls could overcome Southampton tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

James Ray

“With Southampton managerless, Sheffield Wednesday might look at this one and fancy an upset.

“The Owls are in a good way at the moment having lost none of their last five in the league but Darren Moore and co will know they’re up against it versus a Premier League side that holds serious quality in their ranks.

“I think the Saints will have enough to avoid a banana skin here, but I’m certainly not counting out Wednesday.”

Score prediction: Southampton 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday