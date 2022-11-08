‘Could cause some damage here’ – AFC Wimbledon v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

AFC Wimbledon host Leyton Orient in League Two tonight.

Leyton Orient make the journey across London to face an AFC Wimbledon side looking to make it four league games unbeaten.

Johnnie Jackson’s Dons moved themselves into 15th place with a victory over Harrogate Town in their last League Two outing, although they will have been disappointed to be held to a draw by non-league Weymouth in the FA Cup First Round at the weekend.

As for the O’s, they’ve now won three league games on the bounce after a minor blip saw their grip on top spot loosen somewhat. They too will be out for all three points tonight though after falling to strugglers Crewe Alexandra in the cup at the weekend.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Orient are back on track in their bid for a long-awaited League One return, and I can’t see their momentum being slowed here. Paul Smyth is in fantastic form for Wellens and co and with the Dons’ leaky defence in mind, he could cause some damage here and get himself on the scoresheet again.

“Jackson’s side have enjoyed an upturn in results of late though and with the Plough Lane faithful behind them, they might be hopeful of springing a surprise against their fellow Londoners.

“I can’t see that happening here though. I’m backing Orient to take all three points.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Leyton Orient

Luke Phelps

“AFC Wimbledon’s results have steadied in recent weeks. But a home game v table-toppers Leyton Orient might just be their toughest task yet.

“The O’s have shown that they can be beaten, but on the whole they’ve been the league’s standout side so far, and they’re top of the table for a reason.

“I reckon this could be a high-scoring evening for Leyton Orient given their impressive defensive record, and Wimbledon’s poor defensive record, so I’m going to predict a comfortable away win.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Leyton Orient