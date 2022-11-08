‘Capable of more’ – Assessing Sunderland’s season so far and predicting where they’ll finish in the league this season

Sunderland have had an inconsistent start to life in the Championship, but that was always going to come following their promotion.

Sunderland are back in the Championship for the first time since 2018 and fans can finally sit knowing that they are in a much healthier shape under new ownership.

As things stand, Sunderland are sitting 13th, with last weekend’s defeat to Cardiff City making their position slightly more precarious with one game left before the World Cup break.

The Black Cats look able to compete with anyone on their day and the early signs are that they will be fine, but there is no escaping their current form is poor, and Tony Mowbray holding a points-per-game of just over one is a statistic that needs to improve.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers rank Sunderland’s season so far and predict where they’ll finish come the end of the 2022/23 season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland can’t argue too much with their start, they’ve had some impressive wins and some disappointing defeats, but that can be expected given they’re a newly promoted side.

“Compared to past seasons, Sunderland sit in a respectable place for a team promoted via the play-offs, but I can see the cause for concern that some are beginning to express.

“It does seem, under Tony Mowbray, the squad lacks structure and the intent in their press seems to be declining game on game. But, that being said, after the World Cup, Sunderland will see the return of Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch all of which could start for the Wearsiders.”

Where will Sunderland finish this season?

“To many, survival would be a success and I don’t think I can argue with that. However, it does feel this squad is capable of more and a mid-table finish would be huge for their second-tier return.

“Mowbray is a steady pair of hands at this level and I suspect he’ll guide the Black Cats to a 14th place finish come May 2023.”

James Ray

“It’s been a respectable season for Sunderland to date. Not only are they a newly-promoted team but they were dealt the significant blow of losing their manager to a Championship rival in the early stages of the campaign too.

“Bringing Tony Mowbray in made for the perfect appointment in my eyes. He’ll help cement their place in the division and has shown in his time with Blackburn Rovers that he can lift a side up into the top-half of the division if given time too.

“Of course, fans will have hoped they could pick up more points under their new boss, but with the return of key players on the horizon, the Black Cats should be pleased with their season to date after it looked like it could be derailed somewhat after Neil’s exit.”

Where will Sunderland finish this season?

“As mentioned before, the return of key players will be huge. Ross Stewart’s goals will gain Sunderland points where they might have missed out in his absence and in Dan Ballard and Aji Alese, the club could have two of the division’s strongest defenders on their hands looking to the future.

“I can’t see Sunderland pulling off anything really special, but I think they’ll earn a finish around mid-table this season. I’ll say 15th as I think some of the sides currently below them like West Brom and Middlesbrough will rise up.”