Can you remember Swansea City’s biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons?

Swansea City could move back into the Championship play-off places with a win at Birmingham City tonight.

The Swans started the season poorly. But after a strong showing through October, Russell Martin’s side climbed up the table and into the top-six.

A run of three games without a win though has seen them fall down into 9th, with a game against an in-form Birmingham City side on tonight’s agenda.

And ahead of tonight’s game, why not try your hand at our latest Swansea City quiz, in which you have to remember the Swans’ biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons!