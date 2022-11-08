Plymouth Argyle have endured some great times of late, but it hasn’t always been rosy over the past 10 years.

Plymouth Argyle endured six consecutive seasons of League Two football after their double relegation and eventually made a return to League One in their third attempt in the play-offs.

That stay only lasted two years but they bounced straight back up afterwards and have gone from strength to strength over the past 18 months or so.

They staged a fight for the play-offs last season and although coming short, it’s set them up for another strong push this season.

But how well do you think you know the Pilgrims’ trials and tribulations of the past 10 years?

Test your knowledge in our latest club quiz on The72: Can you remember Plymouth Argyle’s biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 10 seasons?