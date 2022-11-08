Brereton Diaz gives clear stance on Blackburn Rovers future amid West Ham links

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz says he’s staying with the club ‘until the end of the season’ as he aims for promotion with the club.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table. Despite losing eight of their opening 20 league fixtures, Rovers have managed to win the remaining 12 to sit with a points tally of 36 so far.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has established Blackburn Rovers as genuine promotion contenders since arriving and after several years of trying and failing, it looks as though the Lancashire club could finally be in line for a top-six finish.

But one factor that could derail any potential play-off push is the future of Brereton Diaz – the striker is being linked with a move away ahead of the January transfer window, with West Ham seemingly the most keen.

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Football League World) though, the Chilean says that he’s staying at Ewood Park – for the time being anyway.

He said:

“I’ll be there until the end of the season. We’re going to the play offs. We’ve all bought into getting promoted.”