‘Back to winning ways’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts QPR v Huddersfield Town

QPR host Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road in the Championship this evening.

Despite going on a strong run last month, QPR have dropped off in recent weeks, losing two of their last three and drawing the other. They will want to get three points on the board tonight when they host Huddersfield Town, in the hopes of keeping pace with the top two.

Huddersfield Town are fighting a battle at the opposite end of the table. They sit in last place and are in desperate need of wins, and quickly, if they are to have any chance of staying up this season.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the game will go.

“QPR have endured a poor stint, picking up just a point from their last three games. A lack of goals is starting to hurt them a bit in their bid to keep pace with the sides around them,” he said.

“But this is a good chance to get back to winning ways because Huddersfield look utterly bereft at the bottom of the Championship. Home win.”

Prutton predicts QPR to win 1-0 against Huddersfield Town this evening.

Thoughts…

QPR’s downturn in form in recent weeks doesn’t look to be too detrimental to their play-off hopes, especially considering there is a long time to go yet between now and the end of the season. However, it will worry Michael Beale and the supporters if their winless run goes on much longer.

As Prutton predicts, a home game against bottom of the league Huddersfield Town is a huge opportunity to Beale’s side to get back on the horse and get back to winning ways and it is likely they will be able to get the three points tonight.

Despite there being a long time to go between now and the end of the campaign, that won’t be reassuring for the Terriers. A dismal season so far for Mark Fotheringham’s side needs to kickstart and they need to turn a corner, it just seems unlikely that will be away at Loftus Road this evening.

QPR v Huddersfield Town kicks off at Tuesday 7.45pm and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.