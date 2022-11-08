‘A huge opportunity for…’ – Coventry City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Coventry City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship tonight.

The Sky Blues sit 15th following two successive wins, and their recent form is slowly cancelling out their poor start. Mark Robins’ side are beginning to show their quality and a win here could lift them into the top-half of the table.

Wigan Athletic are struggling for form. Leam Richardson’s side sit 23rd and are on a run of six games without a win. Pressure is beginning to build and things don’t get easier with the Sky Blues on good form.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Coventry City are making up ground, but there’s still a long way to go and they do lack a solid run of form. That being said, the tide appears to be turning and I can only see them improving from here.

“Wigan Athletic are going through the motions of a newly-promoted side, but things are becoming increasingly worrying and a loss here would only worsen their troubles.

“With two home games left before the World Cup, and given their recent form, I see this one as a huge opportunity for Coventry City to pick up another win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“Wigan Athletic are really in danger now. They’ve slid down the table at an alarming rate and with those around them picking up some points of late, they desperately need to get to the World Cup break.

“It could be an important reset period for Richardson and his squad, but they’ve got some tough ties to contend with first.

“Coventry have finally found their feet again and they’re pushing back towards mid-table after a challenging campaign to date. They should see this as a great chance to pick up another three points here too.

“The Sky Blues should emerge victorious here to make it three wins in a row, only compiling more misery on the Latics.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Wigan Athletic