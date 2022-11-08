3 transfer alternatives Derby County should consider amid recent links with Cardiff City’s Curtis Nelson

Derby County were linked with a move for Cardiff City centre-back Curtis Nelson at the weekend.

Derby County were mentioned as a potential suitor for Nelson in a Patreon report from trusted reporter Alan Nixon.

However, it could be wise for the Rams to weigh up some alternative options ahead of the January transfer window. Here, we pick out three players who Paul Warne and co should consider instead…

Luke McNally – Burnley

Towering Irishman McNally looked to be a smart pickup for Burnley in the summer. However, since swapping the Kassam Stadium for Turf Moor, the ex-Oxford United man has barely seen any game time.

He’s played just two minutes of Championship football and hasn’t even been included in Vincent Kompany’s matchday squads for the most part. A temporary move could be beneficial and would see more likely given that they only signed him in the summer for a reported £2m.

Will Boyle – Huddersfield Town

Another centre-back who made a Championship move in the summer was Will Boyle. He too has found regular game time hard to come by though, only making his first league start of the season against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

It was reported at the end of the summer window that the Terriers would consider a surprise exit before the deadline but a move failed to pan out, but maybe January could open the door for a new switch.

Connor Taylor – Stoke City

21-year-old Taylor looked to have nailed down a spot in Stoke City’s first-team in the early stages of the season after a starring 2021/22 with Bristol Rovers. He’s not featured in a Championship squad since October 5th though, so he could benefit from a shot at regular game time in League One.

He made a decent impression with the Potters in the early knockings of the campaign and after proving himself to be a level above in League Two, a third-tier loan with Derby County could be ideal.