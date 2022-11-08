3 Leroy Fer alternatives Sheffield United should consider ahead of the January transfer window

Sheffield United are being linked with former Swansea City and Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer.

The Blades have been linked with a potential move for the 32-year-old in the winter transfer window to bring in some much needed experience to act as back-up to the currently injured Sander Berge.

It makes for an interesting link with Fer previously gaining plenty of Premier League and Championship experience for the likes of QPR, Swansea City, and Norwich City.

The Dutchman struggled for game-time during his brief spell with the Canaries, but later became a regular starter for the Swans before returning to his boyhood club Feyenoord.

However, it could be wise for Sheffield United to consider some possible alternatives if a potential deal fails to come into fruition.

With that in mind, we highlight three candidates that could be of interest to Paul Heckingbottom…

Bobby Clark – Liverpool

The youngster is a highly-regarded talent, making a brief appearance in the Premier League against Bournemouth and also featuring on the bench a couple of times.

Despite this, the 17-year-old may possibly benefit from spending time out on loan at a Championship club who are aiming for promotion such as Sheffield United.

Clark also adds versatility, being able to play as a central midfielder but also able to adopt a potential attacking role when needed.

Due to his age, Liverpool may be wary of loaning him out just yet. His lack of experience may also mean that there are better and more permanent options available.

Nathaniel Chalobah – Fulham

After the Cottagers claimed promotion last season, the Englishman has struggled to become a regular starter in the Premier League.

With a wealth of experience in both the first and second tier, Chalobah could potentially be a sensible option for the Blades to acquire.

The former Watford man is also an authoritative figure that adds defensive sturdiness to the side, which could possibly be important as Sheffield United aim for promotion in the latter stages of the campaign.

Adam Randell – Plymouth Argyle

Randell has been a crucial member of Plymouth’s squad for the last couple of seasons and has been instrumental in their promotion-chasing campaign so far.

The 22-year-old would add youth to the Blades, with the possibility of Randell becoming an integral member of the squad for a number of seasons.

Despite this, Plymouth Argyle may be hesitant to let him go due to their high league position, with Randell potentially getting his chance to prove himself in the second tier with the Pilgrims next season.