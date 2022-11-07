Watford boss Slaven Bilic hails ‘strong’ Coventry City player after weekend defeat at Vicarage Road

Watford manager Slaven Bilic singled out Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres for praise after the Sky Blues’ 1-0 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford hosted Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday. The game ended in victory for Mark Robins’ side whose fine form continues as they climb up and away from the bottom three.

The game was decided by a Gyokeres goal in 50 minutes – his sixth Championship goal of the season so far.

And speaking after the game, Watford manager Bilic had this to say no Coventry City’s performance and on Gyokeres:

“Well done to them – they had a clear game plan, and they defended well. I maybe expected them to press us a bit more, but I think we pinned them back well.

“I thought we controlled the majority of the game, but we lost the ball in a few dangerous positions and suffered on the counter-attack. Gyökeres is a strong striker – I thought our centre-backs played well, but he gave them a game and got his goal.”

Gyokeres enjoyed a breakthrough season last time round, scoring 17 goals in 45 Championship outings for Coventry City as they achieved a mid-table finish.

And the Swede’s form last season landed him a place in the Swedish national side whist also making him the target of a number of Premier League clubs last summer.